OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today

OAMDC 2022 seat allotment result will be declared today for admission to the UG programmes in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 3:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today
OAMDC 2022 seat allotment result to be declared today by APSCHE.

OAMDC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2022 seat allotment result today, October 14, 2022. The OAMDC 2022 seat allotment list will be available for download on the official website – oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Candidates need to enter their AP OMADC degree admission registration number and date of birth to download the allotment list. The reporting of students at the allotted college and the commencement of classes is from October 15. Candidates need to take the seat allocation order at the allotted college for the admission process.

OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website - oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.
  • Enter the login credentials- AP OMADC degree admission registration number and date of birth.
  • And then click on “Login”.
  • Now, freeze the allotted OAMDC 2022 seat and pay the application fee to lock the seat.

OAMDC is an online admission procedure for admission in the UG programmes in Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges.

Click here for more Education News
UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan
Several Nations Approaching Us For Setting Up IITs In Their Countries: Dharmendra Pradhan
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
.......................... Advertisement ..........................