OAMDC 2022 seat allotment result to be declared today by APSCHE.

OAMDC 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2022 seat allotment result today, October 14, 2022. The OAMDC 2022 seat allotment list will be available for download on the official website – oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Candidates need to enter their AP OMADC degree admission registration number and date of birth to download the allotment list. The reporting of students at the allotted college and the commencement of classes is from October 15. Candidates need to take the seat allocation order at the allotted college for the admission process.

OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website - oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Enter the login credentials- AP OMADC degree admission registration number and date of birth.

And then click on “Login”.

Now, freeze the allotted OAMDC 2022 seat and pay the application fee to lock the seat.

OAMDC is an online admission procedure for admission in the UG programmes in Andhra Pradesh government degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, private unaided degree colleges, and private autonomous degree colleges.