NVS Commissioner Vinayak Garg Launches All India Navodaya Alumni Portal

The NVS Alumni Portal aims to build alumni-student, alumni-faculty relations in a more efficient way.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 26, 2020 3:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

NVS, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti a conglomerate of 661 JNVs schools as of today that are functional in the country with about more than 2,65,574 students enrolled, and out of which nearly 2,06,728 (~78%) are from rural areas, has launched an alumni portal (www.nvsalumni.com) today. The NVS Alumni Portal was inaugurated by Vinayak Garg along with Ramachandra Coordinator (Alumni Affairs and Outreach), NVS, Aditya Prakash Singh Assistant Commissioner, NVS along with regional deputy commissioners, principals, teachers, alumni, and students.

The Alumni portal core team was led by Padmaja KVS (JNV Ananthapur) and Vinil Kumar (JNV Adialabad). The portal was built with an objective to build to collate the Alumni database of all schools and build a strong network of alumni which can be the world’s largest and diverse group of people.

More than a thousand people have joined and expressed their wishes for the launch of the portal. The NVS Alumni Portal also aims to build Alumni-student, alumni-faculty relations in a more efficient way. This portal also enables raising funds for causes, support alumni in terms of jobs and businesses, career guidance, and recognize and award the best alumni across the world.

