  • Home
  • Education
  • NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30

NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30

NVS will conduct the JNV selection test for admission to Class 6 on April 30. The NVS Class 6 selection test will be held in a single shift for all JNVs.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 10:52 am IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JNVST 2022 Class 6 Application Correction Window To Commence On December 16, Important Details
NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test
JNVST 2022: Class 9 Admission Test Application Deadline Extended
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6, 11 Results Announced
JNV Result 2021 For Class 6, 11 Out; Documents Required For Admission
JNVST 2022: Class 6 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria
NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30
JNVST Class 6 admit card released
New Delhi:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the Class 6 entrance test. The Class 6 NVS admit card can be accessed by the students on the official website of teh Samiti on navodaya.gov.in. NVS will conduct the JNV selection test for admission to Class 6 on April 30. The NVS Class 6 selection test will be held in a single shift for all JNVs. The JNV selection test for Class 6 will be held for two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on April 30 and will have three sections -- Mental Ability, Arithmatic Test, Language Test -- with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

“Click here for downloading the Admit Card for Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 scheduled on April 30, 2022,” a statement on the NVS website read.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NVS Admit Card Class 6: How To Download

  1. Go to navodaya.gov.in

  2. Click on the designated Class 6 JNV admit card link

  3. On the next window, insert registration numbers and dates of birth

  4. Submit and download JNV Class 6 selection test admit card

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card: Direct Link

The NVS admit card provides details including exam centre and roll numbers of candidates, No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the JNV Class 6 admit card.

Click here for more Education News
JNVST Class 6

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022? Details Here
What Are The Documents Required For NEET Registration 2022? Details Here
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 Application Form Expected Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 Application Form Expected Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in
UGC India’s Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Account Restored
UGC India’s Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Account Restored
Delhi University To Set Up Two Firms To Raise Money From Alumni, Funding For 'Innovation'
Delhi University To Set Up Two Firms To Raise Money From Alumni, Funding For 'Innovation'
Banaras Hindu University Launches Scholarship Scheme For International Students
Banaras Hindu University Launches Scholarship Scheme For International Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................