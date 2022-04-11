NVS Class 6 Admit Card Released; Selection Test On April 30

JNVST Class 6 admit card released

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the Class 6 entrance test. The Class 6 NVS admit card can be accessed by the students on the official website of teh Samiti on navodaya.gov.in. NVS will conduct the JNV selection test for admission to Class 6 on April 30. The NVS Class 6 selection test will be held in a single shift for all JNVs. The JNV selection test for Class 6 will be held for two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on April 30 and will have three sections -- Mental Ability, Arithmatic Test, Language Test -- with only objective-type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

“Click here for downloading the Admit Card for Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 scheduled on April 30, 2022,” a statement on the NVS website read.

NVS Admit Card Class 6: How To Download

Go to navodaya.gov.in Click on the designated Class 6 JNV admit card link On the next window, insert registration numbers and dates of birth Submit and download JNV Class 6 selection test admit card

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card: Direct Link

The NVS admit card provides details including exam centre and roll numbers of candidates, No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the JNV Class 6 admit card.