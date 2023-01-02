  • Home
The JNVST 2023 exam will be conducted on April 29, 2023. The admit card will be made available as per the date decided by NVS in due course.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 2:58 pm IST

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Online Registration Begins; Apply By January 31
JNV Class 6 admissions 2023-24
New Delhi:

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the registration process for NVS Class 6 admission 2023-24. The NVS Class 6 admission form 2023-24 is available on the official website - cbseitms.rcil.gov.in and navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply for Class 6 admission is January 31, 2023.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) will be conducted on April 29, 2023. The result of the selection test is expected to be announced by June 2023.

While applying online it is mandatory to upload the soft copy of the certificate verified by the Headmaster mentioning the candidate's details in the prescribed format, photograph, signature of parents, signature of the candidate, aadhaar details or residence certificate issued by the competent Government authority.

NVS Class 6 Admission Registration Direct Link

To be eligible for admission the student must be a bonafide resident of the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been located. The student must be studying in Class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in a government, government aided or recognized school in the same district where the JNV is functioning and to which the student is seeking to take admission. The candidate must have also studied and passed Class 3 and 4 from a government, government aided or recognized school. The candidate also needs to be born between May 1, 2011 to April 30, 2013.

NVS Class 6 Admissions 2023-24: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- navodaya.gov.in. or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
  2. Click on the NVS Class 6 registration link available on the homepage.
  3. Fill in all the necessary details.
  4. After that, fill in the second section of communication details and then the academic details in the next section of 'previous school details'.
  5. Next, upload the required documents.
  6. Check all details in the admission form and edit the form if it is required.
  7. Then submit the NVS Class 6 admission 2023 form.
  8. At last, note down the application number and download the confirmation page.
JNVST Class 6
