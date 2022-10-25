NVS Admission 2023: Last Date To Apply For JNV Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test Today

JNV selection test Class 9 application last date today

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the online application portal for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2023-24 today, October 25. Candidates who want to take admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at navodaya.gov.in. Applicants shortlisted from the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) Class 9 will be admitted as lateral entry students in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states.

Only those candidates who are studying Class 8 during the academic session 2022-23 in one of the government or Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

As per the NVS admission 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates seeking admission must be between the age group 13-16 years on May 1 of the year of admission for which the selection test will be held. This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The JNV Class 9 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science. The medium of language for the NVS selection test is English and Hindi.