NVS Admission 2022: JNVST Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2022) Class 9 admission has been released. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. To download the JNVST hall ticket, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.
JNV selection test for Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022, whereas JNVST Class 6 exam will be held on April 30, 2022.
Candidates are advised to carry the JNVST Class 9 admit card to the examination centre. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.
JNVST Class 9 Admit Card: How To Download
- Go to the official website - navodaya.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘JNVST admit card 2022 class 9’ link.
- Enter the registration number and date of birth.
- Enter the captcha code and login.
- On the student dashboard, click on the 'NVS Admit card 2022 class IX' link.
- The JNVST Class 9 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a print out for future reference.
JNVST Class 9 Admit Card: Direct Link
The JNVST Class 9, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.
For more details on JNV Class 9 exam, candidates can visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in.