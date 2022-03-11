  • Home
NVS Admission 2022: JNVST Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 9:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2022) Class 9 admission has been released. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. To download the JNVST hall ticket, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

JNV selection test for Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022, whereas JNVST Class 6 exam will be held on April 30, 2022.

Candidates are advised to carry the JNVST Class 9 admit card to the examination centre. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website - navodaya.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘JNVST admit card 2022 class 9’ link.
  • Enter the registration number and date of birth.
  • Enter the captcha code and login.
  • On the student dashboard, click on the 'NVS Admit card 2022 class IX' link.
  • The JNVST Class 9 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The JNVST Class 9, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.

For more details on JNV Class 9 exam, candidates can visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

