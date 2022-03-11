NVS Admission 2022: JNVST Class 9 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2022) Class 9 admission has been released. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 9 admit card 2022 on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. To download the JNVST hall ticket, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

JNV selection test for Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022, whereas JNVST Class 6 exam will be held on April 30, 2022.

Candidates are advised to carry the JNVST Class 9 admit card to the examination centre. Without this, they will not be allowed to appear for exams.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website - navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘JNVST admit card 2022 class 9’ link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Enter the captcha code and login.

On the student dashboard, click on the 'NVS Admit card 2022 class IX' link.

The JNVST Class 9 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a print out for future reference.

JNVST Class 9 Admit Card: Direct Link

The JNVST Class 9, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.

For more details on JNV Class 9 exam, candidates can visit the official website - navodaya.gov.in.