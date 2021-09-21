NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
The application window for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2022-23 is open.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS has opened the application window for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2022-23. The application window for admission to JNV Class 9 for the 2022-23 session will continue till October 31. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates shortlisted from the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) will be admitted as lateral entry students to Class 9 in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states.
The JNVST for the students of Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022 as an offline test.
The JNV Class 9 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.
JNV Class 9 Admission Test Eligibility
Only those candidates who are studying Class 8 during the academic session 2021-22 in one of the government or Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.
Candidates appearing for the admission test must qualify Class 8 in the academic session 2021-22 from the district where he/she is seeking admission.
A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2006 and April 30, 2010 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.