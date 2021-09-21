NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins

JNV Class 9 Admission: Application begins at nvsadmissionclassnine.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS has opened the application window for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2022-23. The application window for admission to JNV Class 9 for the 2022-23 session will continue till October 31. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates shortlisted from the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) will be admitted as lateral entry students to Class 9 in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states.

The JNVST for the students of Class 9 is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2022 as an offline test.

The JNV Class 9 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.

JNV Class 9 Admission Test Eligibility