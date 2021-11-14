NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Extended

JNVST Class 9 application deadline extended

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, or NVS, has extended the application deadline for admission to Class 9 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2022-23. The JNV Class 9 application window for the 2022-23 session will now remain open till November 30.

“The last date for submission of online application for Class 9 lateral entry selection test 2022 has been further extended up to November 30 2021,” a statement on the official website read.

Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in. Candidates shortlisted from the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) will be admitted as lateral entry students to Class 9 in the Navodaya Vidyalayas in the applied states.

JNV Class 9 Admission Test Eligibility

Only those candidates who are studying Class 8 during the academic session 2021-22 in one of the government or Government recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible.

Candidates appearing for the admission test must qualify Class 8 in the academic session 2021-22 from the district where he/she is seeking admission.

A candidate seeking admission must be born between May 1, 2006 and April 30, 2010 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.

The JNVST Class 9, according to the JNV admission policy will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes and has four sections with 100 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The four sections are English, Hindi, Mathematics and Science.