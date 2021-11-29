NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test

JNVST class 6 selection test application deadline extended

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission till December 15. Students can apply for NVS Class 6 exam on the official website-- novodaya.gov.in.

NVS will conduct JNV selection test for admission to Class 6 on April 30, 2022 at 11:30 am. Exams will be conducted in a single shift for all JNVs.

A statement on the official website states, "It is to bring to the notice of all concerned that last date of submission of online application for admission to class VI through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2022-23 is extended up to 15th December 2021 due to administrative reasons. Candidates may apply free of cost by visiting the website www.novodaya.gov.in."

JNV Class 6 Selection Test: Eligibility Criteria

Students from the districts where JNVs are opened are only eligible to apply.

Candidates seeking admission should not have been born before May 1, 2009 and after April 30, 2013 (including both dates).

Applicant must be a student of Class 5 in the academic year 2021-22 in government or government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district where he or she seeks admission.

Candidates who have not been admitted to Class 5 before September 15, 2021 are not eligible to apply.

Candidates are only allowed to appear for the selection test one time.

Candidates and parents can refer to the official website for detailed information on eligibility criteria.