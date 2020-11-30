  • Home
Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that hostels for final year students will reopen from December 15

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 3:38 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Elementary schools in Assam will reopen from January 1, 2021, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

In a press conference, Mr Sarma said that students will be allowed to visit school in a staggered manner, allowing only one or two nursery classes in a day.

Detailed SOPs regarding reopening of nursery schools will be released soon by the state’s Education Department, the minister said.

The Education Minister further said that hostels for final year school, college students will be reopened from December 15.

“Keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation in Assam, we have decided to reopen hostels in a limited manner for final year students from December 15,” Mr Sarma said.

Schools in Assam were shut in March, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown enforced by the central government.

On November 2, schools reopened for Classes 6, 7 and 8, after seven months.

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2021 and Class 8 final examination will be held by schools.

Students of other classes will be promoted to the next higher class without any examination, Mr Sarma previously said.

(With inputs from PTI)

