The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will commence on February 18. The last date to apply for admissions is March 4, 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 11:12 am IST

New Delhi:

Nursery admission in the national capital will begin soon for the upcoming academic session. The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will commence on February 18. The last date to apply for admissions is March 4, 2021. This year, the admissions process for nursery class in Delhi schools is being held online due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important dates

  • Start date of online registration: February 18, 2021
  • Last date to fill the application form: March 4, 2021
  • Display of the first list of admission: March 20, 2021
  • Display of the second list of admission: March 25, 2021
  • Last day of admission process: March 31, 2021
  • First day of the academic session: April 1, 2021

This schedule is for general category (75 per cent) seat admission in nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Documents required

Parents will be required to produce the following documents during the time of nursery admissions:

  • Child’s passport-size photograph
  • Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph
  • Family photograph (mother, father and child)
  • Address proof
  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Child’s Aadhar card

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year.

Delhi Nursery admission 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the school that you want to register for

Step 2: Click on nursery admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will open

Step 4: Register your ward by filling in the required information

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Pay the registration fee. The fee for registration is a uniform Rs 25 and purchasing a prospectus is not compulsory

