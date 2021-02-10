  • Home
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From February 18: Directorate of Education

The Nursery admissions in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22 will begin from February 18, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 11:50 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Nursery admissions in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22 will begin from February 18. Schools will begin admissions for students of Nursery, KG and Class 1 next month. The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked all the private schools in the national capital to submit details of nursery admissions before February 15. The first list will be released by March 20 and the admission process will end on March 31.

The Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announcing the Nursery admission schedule said: "Nursery admission schedule announced by the Delhi govt.... best wishes for all the parents and kids."

“The application process will begin on February 18 and the first list is expected on March 20. The entire process will conclude on March 31,” DoE has said.

Usually, nursery admissions in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December. However, there has been no development on it in 2020.

Delhi Government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available. A whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable, they had said. But school principals had opposed this idea. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admissions.

With Inputs From PTI

Delhi Nursery Admission Criteria
