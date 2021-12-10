  • Home
  • Education
  • Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From December 15, List Of Documents Required

Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From December 15, List Of Documents Required

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on December 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 3:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra: Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 to 7 In Nashik city From December 13
#BackToSchool: Reopen Delhi Schools, Parents Demand On Twitter
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 Dates; Important Points For Parents
Cyclone Jawad: Odisha Orders Closure Of Schools In 19 Districts For Today
All Puducherry Schools To Resume For Classes 1-8 From Monday
Maharashtra To Waive Board Exam Fee For Students Who Lost Their Parents To Covid-19
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From December 15, List Of Documents Required
Delhi Nursery Admission important updates
New Delhi:

Nursery admission in Delhi is set to begin from next week for the 2022-23 academic session. The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on December 15. Application forms will be available at schools till January 7, 2022, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important dates

  • Start date of online registration: December 15, 2021
  • Last date to fill the application form: January 7, 2022
  • Display of the first list of admission: February 4, 2022
  • Display of the second list of admission: February 21, 2021
  • Last day of admission process: March 31, 2021

This schedule is for General category (75 per cent) seat admission in nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon. As per the age criteria for nursery admission 2022-23, for admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23: Documents required

Parents will be required to produce the following documents during the time of nursery admissions:

  • Child’s passport-size photograph
  • Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph
  • Family photograph (mother, father and child)
  • Address proof
  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Child’s Aadhar card
Click here for more Education News
Delhi nursery admissions Delhi Nursery Admission Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
VIT Business School Entrance Examination 2021: Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility, Details Here
VIT Business School Entrance Examination 2021: Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Eligibility, Details Here
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
#NEETUGCounsellingDelayed: Aspirants, Others Ask MCC, Edu Minister For Update
#NEETUGCounsellingDelayed: Aspirants, Others Ask MCC, Edu Minister For Update
CBSE Class 12 Physics Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced Paper, Stress On Numerical Based Questions'
CBSE Class 12 Physics Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Balanced Paper, Stress On Numerical Based Questions'
JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
JEE Main 2022: Know Important Topics For Chemistry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................