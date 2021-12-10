Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From December 15, List Of Documents Required
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23: The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on December 15.
Nursery admission in Delhi is set to begin from next week for the 2022-23 academic session. The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on December 15. Application forms will be available at schools till January 7, 2022, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important dates
- Start date of online registration: December 15, 2021
- Last date to fill the application form: January 7, 2022
- Display of the first list of admission: February 4, 2022
- Display of the second list of admission: February 21, 2021
- Last day of admission process: March 31, 2021
This schedule is for General category (75 per cent) seat admission in nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon. As per the age criteria for nursery admission 2022-23, for admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23: Documents required
Parents will be required to produce the following documents during the time of nursery admissions:
- Child’s passport-size photograph
- Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph
- Family photograph (mother, father and child)
- Address proof
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s Aadhar card