Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From December 15, List Of Documents Required

Delhi Nursery Admission important updates

Nursery admission in Delhi is set to begin from next week for the 2022-23 academic session. The online registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin on December 15. Application forms will be available at schools till January 7, 2022, at a fee of Rs 25. The purchase of a prospectus is not mandatory.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important dates

Start date of online registration: December 15, 2021

Last date to fill the application form: January 7, 2022

Display of the first list of admission: February 4, 2022

Display of the second list of admission: February 21, 2021

Last day of admission process: March 31, 2021

This schedule is for General category (75 per cent) seat admission in nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided and recognized schools in Delhi. The schedule for the remaining 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students will be announced soon. As per the age criteria for nursery admission 2022-23, for admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022-23: Documents required

Parents will be required to produce the following documents during the time of nursery admissions: