Nursery Admissions: Delhi Schools Release First List, Second List To Be Out On February 21

The schools have put out their 1st list using the point-based criteria announced earlier. DoE has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 5:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Nursery admission first list out
New Delhi:

Schools in the national capital on Friday, February 4, notified their respective first lists for admission to nursery classes which began in December. The schools have put out their first list using the point-based criteria announced by them earlier. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,800 schools in Delhi began from December 15, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.

"The first list of selected children has been displayed today and will be followed by second list on February 21 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31," a senior DoE official said.

The DoE has also directed that the number of seats at the entry level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability. A monitoring committee has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned.

The deputy director was also asked to ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

