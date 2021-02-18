Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22: Check Criteria Of Different Schools

Nursery admissions at Delhi schools have started today and the registration process will continue till March 4. Schools in the national capital have published their admission criteria on their official websites, following instructions from the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

Admission forms will be made available by schools till the last date of registration at a fee or Rs 25. Purchasing a prospectus is optional for parents.

The first admissions list will be released on March 20 and the second list, if any, will be published on March 25. Around 1,700 Delhi schools are participating in the Nursery admission process.

Bal Bharti Public School (BBPS), Pitampura, has 400 seats out of which 100 (25 per cent) are reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged groups(DG) students. Twenty seats are reserved for staff wards and 80 seats are reserved under the management quota. 200 seats are open for general admissions.

As per the pre-school admission criteria set by BBPS, Pitampura, 100 points will be assigned to applicants. Parents who reside in a neighbourhood of 0 to 8 kilometers will get 50 points.

Old parents – those who have a child already studying at BBPS Pitampura – will get 20 points and alumni parents – parents who have passed Class 12 from BBPS Pitampura – will get 10 points. If parents are applying for their firstborn child, they will receive 20 points.

At Springdales School, Pusa Road, there are 170 Nursery seats out of which 85 (50 per cent) will be available for the general category.

Applicants who live in areas specified in the registration form will get 39 points and applicants not living in areas mentioned in the form will get 29 points.

Existing parents of Springdales, Pusa Road, will receive 35 points under the sibling criteria.

Former students will receive up to 26 points under alumni criteria. There will be no interviewing or screening of children or their parents.

The Indian School has started the nursery admission process for 2021-22. Parents will have to fill the application form online. The school will give credit points to parents based on their admission criteria, which include points for the first child, old parents, etc.