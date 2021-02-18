Nursery Admission Process Begins In Delhi

The process for admissions in schools across the national capital began on Thursday. The application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.

“The first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31,” a DoE official said.

Usually, nursery admissions in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November.

