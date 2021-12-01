Nursery admission 2022-23 in Delhi will begin from December 15

The Nursery admission 2022-23 in Delhi will begin from December 15, 2021. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic session 2022-23 would begin for entry-level classes -- Nursery, KG and Class 1 in the private schools. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will open the application window for admission to entry-level classes on December 15 and will continue till January 7, 2022. The first list will be released on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31, 2022.

For admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022, DoE in an official statement said. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

All the private unaided recognized schools shall upload the details of children who apply for admission under open seats and points allotted to each of them by the schools under their point system, the department said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 - Important Dates