Nursery Admission In Delhi Begins From December 15: DoE

Nursery Admission Delhi 2022-23: The first list will be released on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31, 2022.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 5:33 pm IST

Nursery admission 2022-23 in Delhi will begin from December 15
New Delhi:

The Nursery admission 2022-23 in Delhi will begin from December 15, 2021. The admission to Delhi schools for the academic session 2022-23 would begin for entry-level classes -- Nursery, KG and Class 1 in the private schools. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will open the application window for admission to entry-level classes on December 15 and will continue till January 7, 2022. The first list will be released on February 4 and the admission process would end on March 31, 2022.

For admission in the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1, the minimum age for admission has to be three years, four years and five years respectively by March 31, 2022, DoE in an official statement said. The instructions issued by Delhi Government are for open category admissions, other than Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantaged Groups (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) category seats.

All the private unaided recognized schools shall upload the details of children who apply for admission under open seats and points allotted to each of them by the schools under their point system, the department said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022-23 - Important Dates

Particulars

Dates

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms

December 15, 2021

Last date of submission of application forms in schools

January 7, 2022

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats

January 21, 2022

Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats

January 28, 2022

First list of selected children release date

February 4, 2022

Second list of selected children release date

February 21, 2022

Admission procedure closing date

March 31, 2022

