Nursery Admission: Delhi Government Extends Application Deadline For 25% Quota

Last date for submission of online applications for the 25 per cent quota has been extended. Applicants can apply online till May 15

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the 25 per cent quota. The applicants under Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities will now be able to apply for entry-level classes including at pre school or nursery, pre-primary or KG and Class 1 till May 15 for the 2021-22 academic session. The directorate will announce the first date of computerised draw later. The decision to extend the last date has been made after considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Registration Process

Step 1: Go to the official website of the school that you want to apply for.

Step 2: Click on the admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will open.

Step 4: Register your ward by filling in the required information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Documents Required For Nursery Admission

The parents will have to upload the soft copies of their required documents on the website. Hence, they are advised to keep handy the scanned documents.