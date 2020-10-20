  • Home
  • Education
  • Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 20, 2020 5:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling
Twin Sons Of Kashmiri Shopkeeper Shine In NEET 2020
NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET Counselling 2020 To Begin In October-End; Know NEET Admission Process
NEET 2020 Results: Highest Number Of NEET Qualifying Candidates From Uttar Pradesh
NEET 2020 Results: 166 Students From Chhattisgarh Government's Prayas Initiative Clear NEET
Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges. Ms Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Government MCH consisting of 100 seats and the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College," Ms Banerjee said on Twitter.

Also Read NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

With NEET result 2020 being announced, the authorities will soon announce the NEET counselling schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. While the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective state authorities.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 mbbs seat
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Board Releases Compartment Exam, Open School Admit Cards At Bseh.org.in
Haryana Board Releases Compartment Exam, Open School Admit Cards At Bseh.org.in
NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling
NEET Counselling 2020: FAQs On All India, Central University Counselling
Students Can Now Seek Provisional Admission To CA Foundation Course After Class 10: ICAI
Students Can Now Seek Provisional Admission To CA Foundation Course After Class 10: ICAI
Founders Of Zomato, PolicyBazaar Win IIT Delhi Alumni Awards 2020
Founders Of Zomato, PolicyBazaar Win IIT Delhi Alumni Awards 2020
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Admission Process Starts Today At Aissee.nta.nic.in
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Admission Process Starts Today At Aissee.nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................