Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Number Of Seats In MBBS Course Increased To 4,000 In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges. Ms Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Government MCH consisting of 100 seats and the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College," Ms Banerjee said on Twitter.

I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal’s vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats & the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 20, 2020

Also Read NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in West Bengal was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

With NEET result 2020 being announced, the authorities will soon announce the NEET counselling schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. While the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective state authorities.