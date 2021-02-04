  • Home
Telangana SSC Exam 2021: Number Of Question Papers Reduced To 6 From 11

TS SSC Exam 2021: The six paper pattern (one paper for each subject) is only for the current academic year -- 2020-21, a school education department memo said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 10:04 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Hyderabad:

The number of question papers in the Secondary School Certificate Public examination (class 10) would be reduced from 11 to six this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telananga government said here on Wednesday.

The six paper pattern (one paper for each subject) is only for the current academic year -- 2020-21, a school education department memo said.

It said more choice in questions for each question paper would be provided in view of the conduct of classes through online mode from September 2020 for a major part of the academic year.

It also said the earlier prescribed time would be increased by half-an-hour, from 2 hours 45 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes.

The examinations would be conducted for a total of 600 marks, including 480for the Board Exam and 120 for internals (average marks of two FAs - Formative Assessments).

The SSC exams would be held in May.

