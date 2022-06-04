  • Home
  • Education
  • Number Of Beneficiaries Increased For Jharkhand Government's Overseas Scholarship

Number Of Beneficiaries Increased For Jharkhand Government's Overseas Scholarship

Now, up to 25 students from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be eligible to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 8:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Indian-American Eighth-Grader Harini Logan Crowned 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
Law Ministry Department Invites Applications For Internships
National Education Ministers' Conference To Be Held In Gujarat On June 1, 2
PM Narendra Modi Writes Individual Letters To Cover 4,000 Beneficiaries Of PM CARES For Children Scheme
Education Loans, Monthly Stipend To COVID-19 Orphaned Students Under PM CARES: PM Narendra Modi
National Education Policy 2020 Aims To Make Education Accessible To Everyone: Dharmendra Pradhan
Number Of Beneficiaries Increased For Jharkhand Government's Overseas Scholarship
Beneficiaries increased for Jharkhand government's overseas scholarship
Image credit: Shutterstock
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand government has increased the number of beneficiaries of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme to 25, officials said on Saturday. Earlier, the scholarship enabled 10 pupils to pursue higher studies in top universities in the United Kingdom. Now, up to 25 students from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be eligible to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom, a press release said.

The scheme was launched by the Hemant Soren government last year to provide an opportunity for talented students from the state to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

The expanded version now allows for the provision of fully-funded scholarships to up to 25 students every year, to pursue a one-year Master’s or two-year M Phil programme across 31 disciplines, the release said.

ALSO READ | British Council Announces Post Graduate Scholarships To Students, Educators For 2022-23

The state government has also increased the allocated budget of the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year which could be increased, if necessary, it said. Last year, seven students were selected for the scholarship.

They are currently pursuing their higher studies at Loughborough University, University of Warwick, and the University of Sussex. Earlier, the scholarship was given to students for higher studies in 22 disciplines. Nine additional disciplines have been added to the expanded version, the release said.

Meanwhile, the UK Government’s FCDO (Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office) will be partnering with the state government to launch a jointly funded Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship for up to five students of Jharkhand belonging to ST, SC, OBC, and Minorities, according to the official statement.

The partnership will help students to pursue a one-year year Master’s programme in the United Kingdom in the next three academic years, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jharkhand government Government scholarship

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
CUET 2022: Tips To Score Well In Common University Entrance Test
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
TS POLYCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Extended; Details Here
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................