NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 Announced; Where, How To Download

The result of the National Talent Search stage-II examination has been declared by the National Council of Education Research and Training.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 10:45 am IST

NTSE Stage 2 result declared by NCERT
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The result of the National Talent Search stage-II examination has been declared by the National Council of Education Research and Training. NTSE stage 2 examination was held on February 14, 2021, in the country. All those who have appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website of NCERT, ncert.nic.in, using their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who appeared in this examination may have access to their provisional result along with final scoring keys and scanned images of MAT and SAT papers.

Direct Link

In the case of any discrepancy in scores obtained may be brought notice of the NCERT through email at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in within a period of 10 days.

“No other queries will be entertained after the stipulated period. The final result along with merit lists will be declared tentatively around July 15, 2021,” NCERT said in official notification.

How To Download NTSE Stage 2 Result

  • Visit the official website of the state education board
  • Click the link designated for Stage 1 NTSE 2020 result
  • Download the NTSE result stage 2
  • Open and check NTSE 2020 result
NTSE Stage II Exam
