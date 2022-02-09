NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 Declared

NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021: The provisional result of the NTS Stage-2 examination 2021 has been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Along with the NTSE results, NCERT has also released OMR Sheet. Candidates can check the NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021 on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. In order to access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. .

Candidates should note that the NCERT will release the National Talent Search Exam Stage 2 final result along with merit lists on February 11.

How To Check NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021:

Visit official website-- ncert.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'NTSE' option. Click on the 'Provisional Result NTSE-2021' link. Enter your roll number, date of birth to login. The NTSE Stage 2 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021: Direct Link

In case of any discrepancy in Scores obtained, students can bring it to the notice of the NCERT through email at ntsexam.ncert@gov.in within 3 days from the release of provisional results, which was announced on February 7.

"No other queries will be entertained after. the stipulated period. Final Result along with Merit Lists will be declared tentatively around 11 February, 2022 upto 5:00pm," according to the official notice.