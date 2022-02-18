NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 Declared, Know How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NTSE stage 2 final result at ncert.nic.in

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: The final result for National Talent Search Examination, NTSE stage 2 has been announced on Friday, February 18. The stage 2 exam was earlier held on October 24, the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the final result on the official website- ncert.nic.in. The provisional result was earlier released on February 9.

In order to access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. "This is for the concern of all the candidates appeared in National Talent Search Exam Stage 2 examination held on October 24, 2021 at 68 centres across the country. The final result of NTS Stage 2 exam will be uploaded on NCERT website on February 18, 2022 at 5 pm," the Council," the official release mentioned.

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- ncert.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'NTSE' option

Click on the 'Final Result NTSE-2021' link

Enter your roll number, date of birth to login

The NTSE Stage 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates are invited to participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the NCERT. Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship.

For details on NTSE exam, please visit the official website- ncert.nic.in.