NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 On February 18; Here's How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock The NTSE Stage 2 result will be announced on February 18 at 5 pm.

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) final result 2021 for Stage 2 will be declared on Friday, February 18. The NTSE Stage 2 result will be announced at 5 pm. Once released, candidates can check the NTSE Stage 2 final results 2021 on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. In order to access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has already released the provisional result along with the OMR sheet on February 9.

"This is for the concern of all the candidates appeared in National Talent Search Exam Stage 2 examination held on October 24, 2021 at 68 centres across the country. The final result of NTS Stage 2 exam will be uploaded on NCERT website on February 18, 2022 at 5 pm," the Council said in an official notice.

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: How To Check

Visit official website-- ncert.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'NTSE' option. Click on the 'Final Result NTSE-2021' link. Enter your roll number, date of birth to login. The NTSE Stage 2 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The final result of NTSE Stage 2 exam was earlier scheduled to release on February 11, but was postponed due to unknown reason. The final result shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT.

The NTSE examination is conducted every year by the NCERT in two stages: Stage 1 and Stage 2. Students who qualify the stage 1 exam are supposed to appear for the stage 2 exam. Stage 1 exam is a state-level exam and stage 2 exam is a national level exam held in various centers allotted by the NCERT across the country.

For details on NTSE exam, please visit the official website- ncert.nic.in.