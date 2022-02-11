NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021, Merit List Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com NTSE stage 2 final result at ncert.nic.in

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: The National Talent Search Examination, NTSE final result 2021 for stage 2 will be announced on Friday, February 11. The candidates who had appeared in the stage 2 exam, can check the final result on the official website- ncert.nic.in. The provisional result was earlier released on February 9; in order to access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

NTSE earlier conducted the stage 2 exam on October 24.

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit official website-- ncert.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NTSE' option.

Click on the 'Final Result NTSE-2021' link.

Enter your roll number, date of birth to login.

The NTSE Stage 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) is conducted every year by the NCERT in two stages: Stage 1 and Stage 2. Students who qualify the stage 1 exam are supposed to appear for the stage 2 exam. Stage 1 exam is a state-level exam and stage 2 exam is a national level exam held in various centers allotted by the NCERT across the country.

