NTSE Stage 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details

NTSE stage 2 exams tomorrow

The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) stage two will be held tomorrow, October 24. Only those students who have been recommended by the respective states will be able to appear in the NTSE stage 2 exams. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which administers NTSE Stage 2 has already released the NTSE Stage 2 admit cards on October 8.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates can then participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the NCERT. Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship.

For students unable to download the NTSE e-Admit cards can take a print of the blank admit card uploaded on the NCERT website along with the instructions and fill the details on the admit card and get the photograph attested. The photograph on the blank admit card of NTSE Stage 2 will be required to be attested by the Principal of the concerned school or by a gazetted officer of the central or state government.

The admit card, NCERT says, is to be produced at the respective examination center as per list placed on NCERT website. All such candidates may appear at their respective examination centers only if they have their names in the list of the candidates available with the Centre Superintendents of the Schools and Liaison Officers of the concerned States/Union Territories.

In case students appearing for the NTSE Stage 2 exams tomorrow face any problem with respect to downloading admit cards can contact 011-26592181.

The Stage 2 exam will be held in two papers: Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Both papers will be of 100 marks and will be held within a duration of two hours respectively.

NCERT declares the final NTSE result on its official website after adding the marks of both MAT and SAT.