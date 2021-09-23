NTSE Stage 2 Exam To Be Held On October 24; Know Details

NTSE stage 2 exam will be conducted on October 24

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be conducting the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) stage 2 exam on October 24. Students who got shortlisted in the stage 1 examination will be eligible to appear for the exam.

NCERT will release the NTSE Stage 2 2021 admit cards on October 8. Students who are going to appear for the examination can download their NTSE stage 2 admit card from the official website, once released.

NTSE stage 2 exams were originally slated to be conducted on June 13 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCERT has released an official notice on their website and said, "It is informed that the National Talent Search Examination (Stage-t) for 2020-21 which was scheduled to be held on 13 June, 2021 will now be conducted on 24 October 2021 (Sunday) across various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective States/UTs will be allowed to appear in stage 2 exam."

The National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) is conducted every year by the NCERT in two stages: Stage 1 and Stage 2. Students who qualify the stage 1 exam are supposed to appear for the stage 2 exam. Stage 1 exam is a state-level exam and stage 2 exam is a national level exam held in various centers allotted by the NCERT across the country.

The Stage 2 exam will be held in two papers: Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Both papers will be of 100 marks and will be held within a duration of two hours respectively.

NCERT declares the final NTSE result on its official website after adding the marks of both MAT and SAT.