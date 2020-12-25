NTSE Stage 1 Answer Key Released, Details Here

NTSE stage 1 answer key has been released. Students who took the first phase of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2020) held by the respective state education boards on December 13 can check the NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer key and tally their responses marked. Students will also be allowed to submit their representation regarding discrepancies in answer key within seven days.

Direct Link To Download NTSE 2020 Stage 1 Answer Key

The NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer key contains correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key.

The students can raise objections, if any, against the NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer keys at sciencebarch@gmail.com.

“Candidates may submit their representation regarding discrepancies in answer key, if any, within seven days of issue of this circular for the consideration of the Competent Authority, a statement added.

It further said: “Representation may be submitted to Science Branch through email address: sciencebranch@gmail.com.”

The qualifying NTSE students will receive a monthly scholarship from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). NCERT will declare the final NTSE results at its official website ncert.nic.in. Students who qualify NTSE stage 1 will be eligible to appear for stage two. The NTSE 2020 stage 1 will be held across the country on June 13, 2021.