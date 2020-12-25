NTSE Stage 1 Answer Key Released, Details Here

NTSE Stage 1 Answer Key: The exam conducting body has released the NTSE stage 1 answer key. The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2020) stage 1 was conducted on December 13.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 12:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NCERT Announces New NTSE Stage 2 Exam Date; Check Details
NTSE 2020: First Stage Of Class 10 Examination Concludes
NTSE 2019-20 Stage 2 Exam On February 7, Details Here
Punjab Reopens NTSE 2020 Application Window: Register Online By November 15
NTSE 2020-21 Exam Dates Announced, Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern
Goa: Class 10, 12 State Board Exams To Be Held In April-May
NTSE Stage 1 Answer Key Released, Details Here
NTSE Stage 1 Answer Key Released, Details Here
New Delhi:

NTSE stage 1 answer key has been released. Students who took the first phase of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2020) held by the respective state education boards on December 13 can check the NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer key and tally their responses marked. Students will also be allowed to submit their representation regarding discrepancies in answer key within seven days.

Direct Link To Download NTSE 2020 Stage 1 Answer Key

The NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer key contains correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance exam. Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key.

The students can raise objections, if any, against the NTSE 2020 stage 1 answer keys at sciencebarch@gmail.com.

“Candidates may submit their representation regarding discrepancies in answer key, if any, within seven days of issue of this circular for the consideration of the Competent Authority, a statement added.

It further said: “Representation may be submitted to Science Branch through email address: sciencebranch@gmail.com.”

The qualifying NTSE students will receive a monthly scholarship from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). NCERT will declare the final NTSE results at its official website ncert.nic.in. Students who qualify NTSE stage 1 will be eligible to appear for stage two. The NTSE 2020 stage 1 will be held across the country on June 13, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
National Talent Search Examination NTSE exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand Cancels Winter Break For Class 10, 12 Students
Uttarakhand Cancels Winter Break For Class 10, 12 Students
Delhi University Reopening Date: University Warns Students Of Fake DU Notice
Delhi University Reopening Date: University Warns Students Of Fake DU Notice
Jammu And Kashmir Government Announces Winter Vacations In Degree Colleges From December 28
Jammu And Kashmir Government Announces Winter Vacations In Degree Colleges From December 28
Schools For Classes 9 To 12 To Reopen In Pune City From January 4
Schools For Classes 9 To 12 To Reopen In Pune City From January 4
Goa: Class 10, 12 State Board Exams To Be Held In April-May
Goa: Class 10, 12 State Board Exams To Be Held In April-May
.......................... Advertisement ..........................