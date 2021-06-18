NTSE 2020-21 Stage 1 Result Declared, Details Here

NTSE Stage 1 result declared for the 2020-21 exam

The result of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage 1 has been declared. Students who took the first phase of the NTSE 2020-21 held by the respective state education boards on December 13 can check the NTSE 2020 stage 1 result. To download the result, students will be required to check the respective state education boards.

Latest: Crack JEE with AI Based JEE Online Foundation Course. Know More UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

The NTSE 2020 stage 1 result contains the roll numbers of the students, their ranks and marks obtained in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

How To Download NTSE Stage 1 Result

Visit the official website of the state education board

Click the link designated for Stage 1 NTSE 2020 result

Download the NTSE result stage 2

Open and check NTSE 2020 result

NTSE Assam Result

The Assam board has released the NTSE result at the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education. To access the result of NTSE Stage 1 2020-21, students have to check the madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The NTSE Stage 1 result 2020 Assam has mention of details including the names of candidates, their institute’s name and marks obtained in MAT and SAT. 202 students have been qualified to appear for the second stage of NTSE 2020-21 from Assam.

NTSE Stage 1 Rajasthan Result

The Rajasthan board has updated the NTSE 2020 Stage 1 result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As many as 508 students of Rajasthan board have qualified the NTSE Stage 1. The cut-off marks for the students belonging to General Category in Rajasthan is 180, while for students under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), it is 114 and physically challenged students 78.

NTSE Result 2021 Stage 1 Andhra Pradesh

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Andhra Pradesh has declared the NTSE AP Stage 1 results. To check the results, students have to enter the roll numbers and school codes. The NTSE Andhra Pradesh Stage 1 cut-off marks for General category students is 167.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates will be able to participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship by NCERT.

NCERT will declare the final NTSE results at its official website ncert.nic.in. The second stage of NTSE 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, has been deferred due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.