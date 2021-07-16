NTSE 2020 Stage Two Final Result Declared

NTSE stage 2 final result declared

NTSE 2020 stage 2 final result has been declared today, July 16. Students of Class 10 who took the second phase of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2019-20) on February 14 can check the NTSE 2020 stage 2 result at ncert.nic.in. To be considered qualified for NTSE Stage 2, students belonging to General Categories must have scored 132 marks.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates are invited to participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the NCERT. Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship. A total of 7,586 Class 10 students appeared for the examination to get access to financial aid for higher education. NTSE Stage 2 was held at 58 centres across 40 cities in the country.

Steps to download NTSE stage 2 final result

Visit the official website: ncert.nic.in

Click the link designated Stage 2 NTSE 2020 final result link

Download the NTSE stage 2 final result

All those students who have scored above the cut-off marks will be provided with Award Letter, Certificate of Merit, and details about the disbursement of the scholarship soon.

NTSE-II exam was divided into two parts-- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each section had 100 questions (Science-40, Maths-20, Social science-40). Each paper had a duration of two hours and 120 minutes. There was no negative marking.

For 2020-21, the first stage of NTSE was held on December 12 and 13, 2020 and the second stage exam scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, has been deferred due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.