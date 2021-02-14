NTSE 2020 Stage Two Examination Held For Class 10 Students

The National Council of Educational Research and Training conducted the second stage of National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) today at 58 centres across 40 cities. A total of 7,586 Class 10 students appeared for the examination to get access to financial aid for higher education. 2000 Class 10 students will be selected for the scholarship programme.

National Talent Search Stage –II Examination was conducted at the designated centres along with the COVID-19 precautions. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) and various state education departments helped to conduct the NTSE in their schools. NCERT will soon release the ntse official answer key 2020 on its official website

NTSE was held in 40 cities including Kavaratti, Port Blair, Srinagar, Gangtok, and Kolkata, Chennai.

NTSE stage two exam pattern

NTSE-II exam was divided into two parts-- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each section had 100 questions (Science-40, Maths-20, Social science-40). Each paper had a duration of two hours and 120 minutes. There was no negative marking.

NTSE stage 2 answer key

NCERT will be releasing the NTSE stage 2 answer key soon on its official website ncert.nic.in. The NTSE stage 2 answer key will be released

Steps to download NTSE stage 2 answer key

Step 1 Visit the official website: ncert.nic.in

Step 2 Click the link that will say 'Stage 2 NTSE 2020 answer key'

Step 3 It will lead to a pdf file. Click on the download button . A pdf file will start to download

Step 4 Open NTSE 2020 answer key and match student's answers with the ones mentioned in the answer key

Challenge NTSE Stage answer key 2020

NCERT will provide the scanned OMR sheets and answer key of the students on its website. Students can calculate their own scores with the help of the NTSE answer key 2021. If a student finds any wrong answer in the official NTSE 2021 answer key of stage 2 then they can challenge it within a limited period.

Class 10 students can contact the NTSE helpdesk at by sending an email at ntsexam.ncert@gov.in.

NTSE 2020 over; What next

Last year the NTSE 2020 exam got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. NTSE 2020 stage 1 exam was conducted on December 13 by the state education boards.

Earlier, NCERT had conducted the NTSE 2021 Stage 1 and released its answer key. NTSE 2021 stage 2 will be held on June 13, 2021.