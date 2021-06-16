NTSE 2020 Stage Two Answer Key Today; Know How To Download

NTSE Stage 2 answer key likely today

NTSE 2020 stage 2 answer key will likely be released today, June 16. Students of Class 10 who took the second phase of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2019-20) on February 14 can check the NTSE 2020 stage 2 answer key and tally their responses marked. Students will also be allowed to submit their representation regarding discrepancies in answer keys. Final results, an official statement said, will be declared by July 10.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates are invited to participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the NCERT. Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship. A total of 7,586 Class 10 students appeared for the examination to get access to financial aid for higher education. NTSE Stage 2 was held at 58 centres across 40 cities in the country.

Steps to download NTSE stage 2 answer key

Visit the official website: ncert.nic.in

Click the link designated Stage 2 NTSE 2020 answer key link

Download the NTSE answer key stage 2

Open NTSE 2020 answer key and match the answers with the ones mentioned in the answer key

NTSE-II exam was divided into two parts-- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each section had 100 questions (Science-40, Maths-20, Social science-40). Each paper had a duration of two hours and 120 minutes. There was no negative marking.

For 2020-21, the first stage of NTSE was held on December 12 and 13, 2020 and the second stage exam scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, has been deferred due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.