NTSE 2020: First Stage Of Class 10 Examination Concludes

First stage of NTSE concludes

Indian states conducted the state-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for class X today. The Paper- I was conducted from 09:30 am to 11:30 am and Paper – II from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The qualifying students will receive a monthly scholarship from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). It will declare the examination results at its official website ncert.nic.in.

Students who qualify the examination will be eligible to appear for stage two to be conducted across the country on June 13, 2021.

Eligibility

The students who are studying in Class 10 in any recognized school, as well as those studying in the Open Distance Learning Mode below the age of 18 years and appearing for Class X examinations for the first time are eligible to appear for the examination. The examination fee is Rs 200.

Paper Format

The National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) conducts this school-level examination in multiple-choice questions, OMR-sheet format.

The Mental Ability Test (MAT) Paper-1 was conducted in the morning session for 100 marks and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Paper-II was conducted in the afternoon session for 100 Marks comprising Social Studies, Science and Mathematics. There is no negative marking.

Scholarship Format

A total of 2000 students will be selected for a monthly scholarship by NCERT. The slabs for scholarship are -