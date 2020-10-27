Image credit: Shutterstock NTSE Exam 2020-21: The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced dates for NTSE exam 2020.

NTSE 2020: The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the schedule for NTSE exam 2020. The first stage of NTSE, at state level, will be held on December 12 and December 13, 2020. The second phase of the exam will be conducted on June 13. The first phase of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE 2020) will be held by the respective state education boards and the second phase, at the national level, will be conducted by the NCERT.

Those candidates, who are shortlisted in the state level of the NTSE 2020-21, will become eligible to sit for the national level examination in June 2021. All students studying in Class 10 at recognized schools are eligible to sit for NTSE 2020-21.

NTSE Exam Date 2020-21

Stage 1 Last date to submit application forms To be announced by states Exam in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands December 12, 2020 Examination in the remaining States, Union Territories December 13, 2020 Stage 2 Examination in all States, UTs June 13, 2021

NTSE Exam: Exam Pattern

There will be two papers for each stage of NTSE 2020-21. The first paper, Mental Ability Test (MAT) will have 100 questions for 100 marks. The second paper, Scholastic Ability Test (SAT), will also have 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. Time duration for each paper is 120 minutes. There will be no negative marking in stage 2.

NTSE Application Form 2020-21

For the application form, the board has asked students to contact the Liaison officers of their states. The completed application form must be signed by the principals of schools.

“The candidate as well as the principal of the school must adhere to the last date of submission of the application form. Different states must have different last dates for submission of the application. Please confirm from the Liaison Officer of your state, the address at which the completed forms are to be submitted,” an official statement said.

NTSE Scholarship

About 2,000 scholarships will be awarded at different stages of education:

For Class 11 to Class 12: Rs 1,250 per month

For Undergraduate and Postgraduate years: Rs 2,000 per month

For PhD, the amount of scholarship is fixed in accordance with the UGC norms.

