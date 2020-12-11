Image credit: Shutterstock NTSE 2019-20 Stage 2 Exam On February 7, Details Here

NTSE 2020: The second stage of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20 will be held on February 7, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 10, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The said examination was scheduled for May 10th 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is now rescheduled on 7th February 2021 (Sunday) in all the States/UTs,” National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said in a statement.

Further information regarding the exam will be made available on the official website, ncert.nic.in.

Last year, 2,103 students qualified for NTSE scholarship. The NCERT, in 2019, doubled the number of NTSE scholarships. Earlier, it was given to 1,000 meritorious students.

"As on date 2000 scholarships are awarded in the country with reservation of 15 percent for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for other backward classes and 4 percent for group of students with benchmark disabilities," NCERT said.

About 2,000 scholarships are awarded at different stages of education. For Class 11 to Class 12 the amount of scholarship is Rs 1,250 per month.

For Undergraduate and Postgraduate years, it is Rs 2,000 per month and for PhD, the amount of scholarship is fixed in accordance with the UGC norms.

The NTSE is held every year in two stages. In the first stage, students are examined at the state-level. Shortlisted candidates are invited to participate in stage 2 or the National-level exam conducted by the NCERT. Those who qualify in the second stage become eligible for the scholarship.

For 2020-21, the first stage of NTSE will be held on December 12 and 13, 2020 and the second stage exam will be conducted on June 13, 2021.