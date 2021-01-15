NTA Warns Of Fake JEE Main 2021 Website, Applications, Fee Payments

NTA Warns Of Fake JEE Main 2021 Website, Applications, Fraud Fee Payments

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, January 15, alerted the aspirants of Joint Entrance Main Exam (JEE Main 2021) against a fake website - jeeguide.co.in in the name of JEE Main 2021 through which an online fee payment is being solicited.

NTA, in its official notification, informed the candidates of some ‘unscrupulous elements’ who have created a fake website - jeeguide.co.in. The Agency has requested the students to apply for JEE Main 2021 only through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“It is revealed from few complaints received at NTA Helpdesk/Call Centre that some unscrupulous elements have created a fake website with URL: jeeguide.co.in in the name of JEE Mains 2021, through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited for JEE Main 2021 from interested candidates. In the said URL, an email address: info@jeeguide.co.in and mobile number: 9311245307 have also been provided for receiving communications in this regard,” the NTA’s notification read.

“There could be many more such websites through which unscrupulous elements might be trying to deceive the aspiring candidates for JEE Main 2021. In the above regard, it is clarified that neither NTA nor any of its employees have any association with the aforesaid URL, Email and Mobil for JEE Mains 2021,” it added.

Furthermore, NTA has advised students and parents to register a formal complaint with their respective local police station/cyber crime cell and send an email to NTA at grivance@nta.ac.in, as and when they come across such fake websites.