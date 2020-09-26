NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned candidates for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to beware of false promises of arranging admission in medical colleges through unfair means. The admission to medical colleges takes place on the basis of the scores obtained in the eligibility test of NEET.

NTA, the administering body of NEET, further clarified that the agency’s role is limited to inviting online NEET 2020 application, holding the entrance tests, declaring the NEET results and providing the All India Rank to the organisations associated. NTA has no role in the process of admission, it clarified.

NTA NEET 2020 Fake Promise Of Admission

As per an NTA statement issued today, a complaint had been received at the testing agency that some “unscrupulous elements” posing as NTA staff and representatives are claiming that they can arrange admission to a desired medical college by manipulating the OMR sheets of the NEET 2020 aspirants.

"Candidates/ parents are advised not to be misled and should rather register a formal complaint with the local police against such unscrupulous elements and immediately inform NTA (grievance@nta.ac.in) also, if and when approached by anyone facilitating admission through unfair means,” read the NTA statement.

NTA has also informed that the agency will take strict action against the ‘unscrupulous elements’, who are using candidates’ personal information and assuring them of admission to medical colleges.

The agency has also advised students and parents to visit official websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in -- for authentic information on NTA NEET 2020 score cards and ranks.