Image credit: Shutterstock UPCET will be used instead of UPSEE for admission to professional programmes (other than BTech) at AKTU and other universities (representational photo)

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will be held on May 18, 2021 and registration for the exam has begun. This entrance exam will replace the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) for admission to professional courses other than engineering at undergraduate (UG) level. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam and application forms are available at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Till 2020, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, conducted UPSEE for admission to professional courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main, the national level entrance exam for admission to first year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

Now, UPCET will be used instead of UPSEE for admission to professional programmes at AKTU and other universities.

Here are five things students must know about the entrance exam UPCET 2021: