NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will be held on May 18, 2021 and registration for the exam has begun. This entrance exam will replace the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) for admission to professional courses other than engineering at undergraduate (UG) level. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam and application forms are available at upcet.nta.nic.in.
Till 2020, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, conducted UPSEE for admission to professional courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main, the national level entrance exam for admission to first year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.
Now, UPCET will be used instead of UPSEE for admission to professional programmes at AKTU and other universities.
Here are five things students must know about the entrance exam UPCET 2021:
While JEE Main 2021 will be used for admission to BTech, BArch and MTech integrated programmes at AKTU, UPCET will be used for lateral entry to the BTech programme for diploma holders and BSc graduates; MSc, MTech programmes.
Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology,(MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and some other state universities will also use this entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session.
MMMUT will use the exam for admitting students to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), lateral entry to BTech for Diploma holders and BSc graduates, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA) MSc and MTech programmes. HBTU will use the exam for lateral entry to BTech programmes.
AKTU will use UPCET 2021 for admission to Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and integrated MBA programmes.
UPCET 2021 syllabus is available in the information brochure hosted on the websites – mmmut.ac.in , aktu.ac.in and hbtu.ac.in.