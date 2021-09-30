NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Result; Direct Link Here

UPCET result 2021 announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result. UP CET 2021 was held on September 5-6. The official website of NTA UP CET 2021 -- upcet.nta.nic.in -- has updated the UPCET 2021 result. To access the UPCET 2021 result, students will have to use their UPCET application numbers and dates of birth.

UP CET 2021 Result: Direct Link

Till 2020, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, conducted UPSEE for admission to professional courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main, the national level entrance exam for admission to first year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes. Now, UPCET result 2021 will be used instead of UPSEE for admission to professional programmes at AKTU and other universities.

Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology,(MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and some other state universities will also use UPCET 2021 result.

UP CET Result 2021: How To Check