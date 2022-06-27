NTA To Set Up Exam Centres In Over 600 Districts; Writes To Universities About Space

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA to set up exam centres in over 600 districts (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning to to establish exam centres in more than 600 districts, each of which will have a minimum of 250 seats and be able to accommodate up to 20,000 candidates per shift. The NTA has written to vice-chancellors of all universities requesting space to set up exam centres for online or computer-based tests (CBT) examinations.

In a letter, the NTA requested the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to access the availability of closed space area of at least 6,500 square feet on their campus. The space will be used used for provision of new IT infrastructure by the NTA to conduct the exams.

The agency also informed that the exam centres will be constructed with a revenue-sharing model where the institutions will not be required to pay anything accept making available a dedicated closed space., the NTA said in a statement.

Highlighting the benefits of this initiative, the NTA further informed the HEIs that the infrastructures developed for exam centres can also be used to conduct ICT-based vocational education courses or programmes and to offer targeted training in low-expertise tasks for supporting the Al value chain, such as data annotation, image classification, speech transcription, and many others.

The NTA said in a letter, "This initiative will assist NTA in achieving the goal of conducting examination across India in a standardized environment and without any scope of malpractice."

This initiative will create future-ready IT-enabled standardized online examination centres. NTA requested HEIs to convey their acceptance to create infrastructure for the centres and submit it to the NTA director by July 10, according to NTA.