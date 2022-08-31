NTA To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) today, August 31. As per the NTA website, the answer key will be released by 12:15 PM. "Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 PM today," NTA notification mentioned. NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE | List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the candidates will also get the OMR response sheets.

The candidates can download the NEET answer key using application number and password. They can also raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key by paying Rs 1,000 per question. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, click on the download answer key link. Enter application number and password, a PDF file with NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 final answer key and result will be announced on September 7. The medical entrance exam which was held on July 17 recorded 95 per cent attendance.

Apart from 497 cities in India, the medical entrance exam was held abroad in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.