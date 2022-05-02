NTA To Conduct Admission Test For Diploma In Sport Coaching Of National Institute Of Sports

Image credit: shutterstock.com The admission test will be held on June 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the admission test for diploma in Sport Coaching at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala. The computer-based exam will be held on June 18 from 3 to 4 PM. The candidates can apply on the official website- nsnis.org on or before May 22.

The admission test will comprise of 60 multiple-choice (MCQ) based questions. According to NTA, the paper will comprise of questions on specialised sports theory, General Knowledge theory test, Logical reasoning and coaching aptitude, Language and Communication, Basic Computer knowledge. The admission test will comprise of 60 marks.

The entrance exam will be held at cities in India and abroad. The exam cities are- Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Dhaka and Kathmandu. The candidates will get their admit card on the official website- atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in.

According to NTA, the evaluation methodology will be processed as per the following system-

If more than one option are found to be correct post challenge or during key verification - Marks would be awarded to those students who have marked any of the correct options If all options are found to be correct – Marks would be awarded to all students, who have attempted the question If none of the options is correct/question is found to be wrong – all students who appeared in the test would be awarded full marks.

The details on eligibility criteria, evaluation methodology, results on the official websites- nsnis.org, nta.ac.in.