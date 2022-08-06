NTA To Announce JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two Today

  • Home
JEE Main 2022 Result: NTA will announce JEE Main 2022 session two result on August 6. Check and download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 8:34 am IST

Download JEE Main 2022 session two scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main July Session 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, NTA officials informed Careers360. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result session 2 at website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, using application number, date of birth and security pin. NTA conducted the JEE Main July session from July 25 to 30. JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Live

For the first time NTA has set up nine criteria to determine the JEE Main rank in case of a tie in the JEE Main score of the students. In NTA JEE Main score 2022, only one student will place first in All India Rank (AIR). Last year, 18 students finished at first spot in the AIR List released after the results of all four stages of JEE Main 2021.

If the total NTA score of two students is same, then the NTA score of Mathematics will be considered in the All India Rank determination. If the tie still exists, the NTA score of Physics, followed by Chemistry, then the ratio of the number of correct and incorrect answers will be considered to determine the rank. The NTA will consider the subject-wise ratio of the number of correct and wrong answers in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

In case the tie doesn't solve, the student whose age is more will be given preference in the JEE Main 2022 AIR. At the level of age criterion also, if a tie situation exists, the priority will be given to the ascending order of application number.

NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key, individual scorecard and merit list on the following websites

  • nta.ac.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2022 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

