  NTA To Announce CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

NTA To Announce CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

CUET UG Result 2022: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the CUET UG 2022 result will be announced by 10 PM today. Download CUET UG 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Updated: Sep 15, 2022 12:38 pm IST

NTA To Announce CUET UG Result 2022 Today By 10 PM: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
CUET UG result today
CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency will announce the result for the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) today, September 15. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the CUET UG 2022 result will be announced by 10 PM. CUET Result 2022 Live

The candidates can download CUET UG 2022 scorecard using application number, date of birth. To download CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Enter application number, date of birth. CUET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Along with the CUET UG 2022 result, the final answer key will also be available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG results for each session would be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentile scores of the total raw scores. According to NTA, candidates will be awarded 5 marks for correct answers and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.

As per NTA data, a total of 2.49 lakh candidates applied for phase one, 1.91 lakh for phase two, phase 3- 1.91 lakh, phase 4- 3.72 lakh, phase 5- 2.01 lakh, phase 6- 2.86 lakh. The CUET UG 2022 entrance exam was held to provide admissions to candidates across 90 universities including 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities.

The CUET UG 2022 result will be available at cuet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

