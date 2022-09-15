NTA To Announce CUET UG Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET UG 2022 scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 result today, September 15. The candidates can check and download the CUET UG scorecard from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. To download the CUET UG 2022 result, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. The NTA has conducted the CUET examination for admission to undergraduate programmes between July 15 and August 30, 2022. CUET UG Result 2022 Updates

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

The debut edition of CUET UG 2022 entrance exam was conducted in six phases at 489 centres in 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside India. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET examination is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country. The aspirants have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects for admission in 90 universities including 44 central, 12 state, 11 deemed and 19 private universities. These universities will use CUET scores of candidates for providing admission to various undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23.

Also Read|| NTA Reopens CUET UG 2022 Application Form Correction Window

CUET UG Result 2022: How to Download Scorecard

Go to the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link Log in using credentials like application number and date of birth Check and download the CUET UG result Take a print of the CUET scorecard PDF for further use.

As per the CUET information brochure, the record of CUET UG 2022 will be kept safe for 90 days from the date of declaration of result. The central universities (CUs) will release separate merit list on the basis of CUET UG score obtained by a candidate. CUs will announce the counselling and admission schedule for the undergraduate programme soon after the declaration of the CUET result.