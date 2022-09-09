Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET UG 2022 result date

The National Testing Agency will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) exam by September 15. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the CUET UG result will be announced by September 15, or even a couple of days earlier. "All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," UGC chairman tweeted.

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

The CUET UG 2022 result, once released will be available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard on the official website using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

To download CUET UG 2022 result, click on the result link at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CUET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 answer key has been released, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 10. The NTA will scrutinise the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and release the final answer key and result.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 10, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)," NTA notification mentioned.

A total of 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was concluded on August 30. The candidates who could not take their exam due to technical glitches can appear for re-exam to be held on September 11. For further clarification on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.