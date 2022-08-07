  • Home
  • 'NTA Takes Measures To Conduct CUET UG 2022 Exam Smoothly,' Says UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2022: CUET-UG Sunday morning session has started off well in all the centres across the country, UGC Chairman tweeted

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 12:40 pm IST

CUET UG 2022 phase two exam started on August 4
Image credit: Careers360/ Representational

CUET UG 2022: Following complaints of technical glitches in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam which started on August 4, the National Testing Agency has taken all possible steps to make sure that the test is conducted smoothly. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his official tweet informed that CUET UG 2022 Sunday morning session has started off well in all the centres across the country. CUET UG 2022 Live

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id. "The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in mentioning their Application Number," he tweeted. "The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. Best wishes too the students appearing in CUET-UG," read his tweet.

Meanwhile, the CUET UG 2022 exam for candidates affected due to technical glitches will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022, said UGC chairman. The phase three of the exam will be held on August 17, 18, and 20.

