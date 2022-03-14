NTA Revises JEE Main 2022 Dates To Avoid Clash With Board Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main will now be held from April 21

JEE Main 2022: Following representations received from board exams aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022), which will now be held from April 21. "Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," NTA statement mentioned. In view of the demand, NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE Main 2022- session 1, it added. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

JEE Main will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, which was earlier scheduled on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The candidates can download the admit card from the second week of April. JEE Main second session will be held from May 24 to May 29.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Meanwhile, the application process for JEE Main is underway, the students who what to register and apply for the engineering entrance examination can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply online for Session 1 is March 31.

The Paper 1 for admission to BE and BTech programmes will be conducted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in computer-based mode. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for the Paper 2A and Paper 2B, Drawing Test and Planning will be only for the architecture and BPlaning courses respectively.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati. JEE Main is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to institutions including at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in engineering and architectural courses across the country.