NTA Revises IGNOU PhD 2021 Entrance Exam Date; Latest Update Here

The IGNOU PhD entrance exam will now be held on February 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 9:54 am IST

IGNOU PhD entrance exam date announced
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the online PhD entrance exam date for admission to PhD programmes at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. The IGNOU PhD entrance exam will now be held on February 24.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination on 24 February 2022,” an NTA statement said.

The IGNOU PhD entrance exam application portal will closed on January 14, 2022.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of an entrance test and interview or presentation.

IGNOU PhD Information Bulletin: Direct Link

For latest updates on IGNOU PhD entrance test, candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website nta.ac.in and ignou.nta.ac.in. NTA has also released help desk numbers for queries and clarifications. The NTA helpdesk number and mail id are 011 4075 9000 and NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test: Paper Pattern

The question paper will comprise of 100 questions with 50 per cent weightage on Research Methodology and 50 per cent subject-specific questions. Each question will carry four marks and there is no negative marking. Those who secure at least 50 per cent marks in the Entrance Test (45% marks in case of SC/ST/OBC (Non Creamy layers) / Differently abled persons ) will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit, subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats.

